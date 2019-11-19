Behind The Scenes: ‘Watchmen’ Dives Deep Into The “Squid Shelter” Episode, Plus Ep. 6 Sneak Peek [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Watchmen’ Behind The Scenes “Squid Shelter”
Watchmen has been one of the most pleasant surprises of 2019 in terms of television programming. The HBO series is in full-swing as episode 5 “Squid Shelter” aired this past Sunday night.
Today we get a behind-the-scenes look at the episode and some insight into how the actors and directors approached this episode with quite a few twists.
Press play to check it out.
Below, you can get a sneak peek at next Sunday’s episode 6.
We. Can’t. Wait.
