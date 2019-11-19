“Personal Injury Court” Exclusive: Zoie Fenty Takes The Stand In Case Of Influencer “Friend” Who Fell From Balcony [VIDEO]

Fallen Social Media Star Enlists Zoie Fenty For Support

When social media posts go wrong! Social media influencers have some of the most enviable, beautiful, and creative posts you’ll see online. But, what happens when trying to get that perfect post goes wrong? On an upcoming episode of Personal Injury Court, a distraught mother sues for $1.6 million on behalf of her teenage daughter after she falls 10 feet from a balcony. She was hoping to get the perfect shot at a scenic cabin when the accident happened.

Social media star, actor, and comedian Zoie Fenty takes the stand to share his thoughts on the whole situation with Judge Gino Brogdon on Wednesday’s episode of Personal Injury Court.

Personal Injury Court is a nationally syndicated daytime courtroom show hosted by former Fulton County judge, Gino Brogdon. Judge Brogdon reviews highly-charged cases involving litigants alleging personal harm. Using all the available evidence including surveillance videos, reenactments, expert testimony and eye-witness accounts, Judge Gino decides who is responsible for the litigant’s injuries.