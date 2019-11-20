Get Well: 23-Year-Old Model Slick Woods Reveals She Has Cancer

Slick Woods Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Fans are sending their love and prayers to Fenty model Slick Woods, 23, after she revealed she has cancer in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the recurring “Love & Hip Hop Hollyweird” star disclosed to fans that she was sick by sharing a positive post about undergoing chemotherapy. Slick showed her solidarity for folks who may be going through the same battle as she is. “How I feel about chemotherapy”, she said under the photo with her tongue out, “shout out to everyone that gotta go through it.”

Friends, including actress Taraji P. Henson left positive messages to the young mother, wishing her a speedy recovery. Taraji wrote, “you are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you.” Slick’s boyfriend, Micky Munday also left a “u got this” comment in support.

We hope Slick is feeling better fast! Slick’s son, Saphir, just turned 1-years-old in September.