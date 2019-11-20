But WHY Tho: The Game Recruits Preggo Baddies For Album Cover, Mass Confusion Ensues

The Game Baffles Twitter With New Album Cover

Wanna hear a wild story? Well, here it go: The Game randomly posts that he’s looking for pregnant women in the LA area on Instagram. Seems innocent enough, right? Then, a few days later, posts his upcoming album cover “Born 2 Rap” featuring pregnant baddies doing all sorts of sketchy activities in a plot twist that no one saw coming.

No one, at all, not even a few, took the outlandish rapper seriously before realizing he actually was serious in a strangely hilarious moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

The Game has a pregnant woman rolling up a blunt in his cover art… pic.twitter.com/EZLbkf9nGq — Damommas (@Ebonee_Stiltz) November 19, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the Game recruiting preggo baddies for his album cover on the flip.