Personal Injury Court: Woman Seeking $480K In Damages Over Harrowing Hair Kerfuffle Gets Advice From Tami Roman [Video]

Woman Seeking $480K In Damages Over Harrowing Hair Kerfuffle Gets Advice From Tami Roman

A woman who says her hair was botched after a bad hair appointment is getting advice from a reality star. Tami Roman was a guest on Judge Gino Brogden’s “Personal Injury Court” and she sat down to give the real rundown on wigs and weaves.

A plaintiff was onhand seeking $480,000 in damages after receiving a botched weave that lead to hair loss, scalp infection, and scarring. According to Tami, she could definitely relate. Tami told a story about recently insisting on a blonde hair dye job that left her with virtually scalped.

“I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early,” said Tami. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

The always open and honest Tami then snatched off her wig to show off the damage.

We previously reported that Tami’s embarked on a natural hair journey and is rocking a TWA or “teeny weeny afro.” Looks like she’s letting her tresses recover from the damage, good for her!

Watch Tami take off her wig and give advice on “Personal Injury Court” below.

Check local listings for air times.