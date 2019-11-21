“Growing Up Hip Hop NYC” Exclusive: Flavor Flav Comes Clean With His Kids About His Condition [VIDEO]

Flavor Flav Reveals News From His Doctor

A brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop New York” airs tonight on WeTV but we were lucky enough to get our hands on an exclusive clip which you can watch below. It looks like Flavor Flav has some news for his kids — and it’s definitely something to be concerned about. Check it out below:

Yikes… What do you think is wrong?

Here’s what else to expect this episode:

Charli and Madina’s fiery feud comes to a head at the Murder Inc event. Irv goes ballistic and all hell breaks loose! DNA results expose all about kissing cousins Da’Zyna and YD. Flav’s drinking spirals out of control… and fists fly!

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “MURDER INC FOR LIFE” – Airs Thursday, November 21th at 9/8C on WeTV