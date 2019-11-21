‘Tis The Season, OKURRRR: Cardi B Stars In Pepsi’s New ‘Gift It Forward’ Holiday Campaign [Video]

Pepsi Enlists Cardi B For Its Holiday Gift Giving

Following her huge Super Bowl spot, it looks like Cardi B is continuing her relationship with Pepsi.

In an effort to spread some much-need holiday cheer, the soda company will help customers give cash gifts to friends and family members through a digital scratch-off game that can be accessed via QR codes found across 12 packs of Pepsi. If customers find three Pepsi globes, they’ll end up getting the chance to send cash prizes with values ranging from $5 to $25,000 to a designated person or to charity.

For the announcement of this initiative, Pepsi tapped Cardi B for another hilariously on-brand commercial. In the ad, a younger Belcalis meet Santa Claus, who says she was “naughty” and isn’t deserving of gifts. Because of this, she vows to give gifts to everyone–naughty or nice.

Pepsi tweeted out the commercial this morning, writing, “@IamCardiB doesn’t care if you’re naughty or nice…everyone has a chance to get cash this holiday. #GiftItForward with Pepsi http://giftwithpepsi.com”

Check out the commercial, slated to debut on TV during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, for yourself down below: