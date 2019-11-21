Dwight Howard Says Assault Accuser Stopped Responding To Case; Asks Judge To Rule On $10 Mill Countersuit (Exclusive)

Masin Elije Sued Dwight Howard After Claiming Alleged Relationship Went Bad

NBA star Dwight Howard has asked a judge to rule in his favor in an assault case after his social media star accuser abruptly stopped responding to the suit.

Howard filed court docs this week asking for summary judgment against Masin Elije because the “Industry Hoe” author never countered Howard’s contention that Elije didn’t have proof of any interaction between them.

We exclusively revealed that Elije sued Howard earlier this year for alleging that Howard began harassing and threatening him online and by phone when he refused Howard’s request to sign a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged relationship.

Elije also made explosive claims that Howard “was in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties,” and that he had an “understanding” with a “transgender prostitute,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Howard countersued Elije for $10 million, saying he doesn’t know him and accused him of trying to use Howard for social media clout and to drum up support for “Industry Hoe.” He said he’s suffered “severe emotional distress,” physical and mental harm as a result of Elije’s claims, his legal docs state.

Howard’s lawyer filed court docs contending Elije had no evidence whatsoever that he’d threatened him, offered him money to sign a nondisclosure agreement or proof that Howard sexually harassed him.

Howard’s lawyer pointed out that he asked Elije to produce the evidence in the case as they moved towards trial. But Elije never did, the lawyer said, and now Howard has asked the judge to rule on his countersuit, based on the lack of evidence, and throw Elije’s case out.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.