Hot Ones: Chance The Rapper Talks Kanye West’s Latest Evolution & The Relationship Between Rap And The White Sox [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Chance The Rapper Battles Spicy Wings On Hot Ones
Chance The Rapper may have played a big part in getting Wendy’s to bring back their beloved spicy chicken nuggets, but unfortunately for him, he still doesn’t have that high of a spice tolerance.
This week on Hot Ones, the rapper stopped by to take a stab at the wings of death, talking about his latest album, hosting Rhythm + Flow, Kanye West’s latest evolution, the relationship between rap and the Chicago White Sox, and so much more.
Check out the video down below to see if Chance makes it through:
