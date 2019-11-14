Pure Comedy: Cardi B, Lizzo & Chance The Rapper Read Mean Tweets About Themselves [Video]

A Slew Of Musicians Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

There’s something so satisfying about knowing a celebrity can make fun of themselves (or read about someone else making fun of them) and simply taking it in stride–which is why we love Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment.

In the latest edition of the popular series, a wide variety of musicians stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to read some not-so-nice tweets about themselves. Check out the video down below as Lizzo, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and more see how certain people on the internet really feel about them.