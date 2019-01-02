No Hope For The New Year: Kanye Dusts Off His MAGA Hat For A Koonye-fied Pro-Trump Twitter Rant
- By Bossip Staff
He Gave Us No Time To Let The Year Breath
It seems the Koon-ye has jumped out of Kanye once again just in time for the New Year.
After confessing that he was “distancing” himself from politics a few months ago, you’d think Kanye West was ready to turn over a new leaf for the year 2k19.
But nah.
Soon after the clocked struck twelve, Ye unleashed his familiar draining tweets re-asserting his allegiance to Donald Trump.
“Trump all day,” he started off. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”
*Sigh*
Of course, there was a lot more. Hit the next pages to find out what other ignant statements Yeezy had to throw up on the Twitter-verse.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.