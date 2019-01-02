No Hope For The New Year: Kanye Dusts Off His MAGA Hat For A Koonye-fied Pro-Trump Twitter Rant

He Gave Us No Time To Let The Year Breath

It seems the Koon-ye has jumped out of Kanye once again just in time for the New Year.

After confessing that he was “distancing” himself from politics a few months ago, you’d think Kanye West was ready to turn over a new leaf for the year 2k19.

But nah.

Soon after the clocked struck twelve, Ye unleashed his familiar draining tweets re-asserting his allegiance to Donald Trump.

“Trump all day,” he started off. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

*Sigh*

