We Stan: R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Beautiful Big Chop, Melts Instagram (AGAIN)
- By Bossip Staff
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Haircut, Melts Instagram
Our fave R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan was back at it again with the Instagram-melting shenanigans. This time, revealing her beautiful big chop that immediately sent her fans into a heart eye TIZZY while fueling speculation about a possible new soul-snatching album that’s hopefully in the works.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over on the flip.
