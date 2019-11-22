We Stan: R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Beautiful Big Chop, Melts Instagram (AGAIN)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Haircut, Melts Instagram

Our fave R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan was back at it again with the Instagram-melting shenanigans. This time, revealing her beautiful big chop that immediately sent her fans into a heart eye TIZZY while fueling speculation about a possible new soul-snatching album that’s hopefully in the works.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over on the flip.

