Creep Emoji: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Slimmy-Trimmy R&Bawwwdy On The Gram

Jazmine Sullivan Melts Instagram (AGAIN)

We LOVE-LOVE-LOVE us some Jazmine Sullivan who took a break from promoting her guest appearance on EPIX’s critically-acclaimed new series “Godfather Of Harlem” to melt the gram with her slimmy-trimmy R&Bawwwdy.

Oh yes, she’s snatched and hopefully working on new music as quite possibly the most underrated, unappreciated and vocally untouchable artist in music today.

Hit the flip to see Jazmine Sullivan’s slimmy-trimmy R&Bawwwdy (and .