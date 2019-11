Ima tell my kids these are the founding fathers pic.twitter.com/DqvJcTuEzY — KO (@deadboyko) November 13, 2019

Hilarious ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ Memes

2019 will be remembered for messy shenanigans and CLASSIC memes that continued with the hilarious “gonna tell my kids” wave currently flooding the internet while reminding everyone YET AGAIN that Black Twitter is KING.

Telling my kids this Meryl Streep pic.twitter.com/6Fo07B9gR6 — dom not dom (@domnotdom__) November 20, 2019

Peep the funniest ‘gonna tell my kids’ memes on the flip.