“Black Love” Exclusive: Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Reveal Their Leap Of Faith [VIDEO]

Kandi Said She Told Todd She’d Have His Back When He Quit His Job

Are you a fan of OWN’s series “Black Love”? We happen to love the show, which highlights black couples, many in the entertainment industry discussing the intersection of work and love lives, and roles at home. They admit that knowing when to turn off the business brain and transition to home life is a constant battle. The latest season features Kenny and Jessica Burns, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker and more. A new episode airs tonight, but we’ve got an exclusive clip for you now. In the clip below Kandi talks about being all in when she’s in love and how she told Todd she’d have his back when he quit his job. Watch the clip to see what happens:

Would you take a leap of faith like that? We’re just glad it worked out. We love us some Kandi!

Episode: Money, Power, Respect airs Friday, November 22 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN

