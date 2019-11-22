Name A More Iconic Duo: Naomi Campbell And Jackie Aina Get Glam Together [Video]

Naomi Campbell Joins Jackie Aina For A Youtube Collab

Jackie Aina is one of our favorites on Youtube, and on Friday, she dropped a super special collaboration that she’s been teasing for a little while now.

my very very very special video is finally going up tomorrow 😱🥰 — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) November 22, 2019

To the delight of all her fans, the video she was teasing ended up being the beauty guru getting glam with the one and only Naomi Campbell.

Yeah, now we get why she was so giddy about posting it.

Throughout the video, these two talk about their relationship with makeup and skincare, how many shoes Naomi owns, and paving the way for black women everywhere. And what’s even better–there’s a part 2 to this whole shindig over on Naomi’s channel!

Check out both parts down below to see these two do their makeup, talk about their careers, and so much more.