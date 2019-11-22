Name A More Iconic Duo: Naomi Campbell And Jackie Aina Get Glam Together [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Naomi Campbell Joins Jackie Aina For A Youtube Collab

Jackie Aina is one of our favorites on Youtube, and on Friday, she dropped a super special collaboration that she’s been teasing for a little while now.

To the delight of all her fans, the video she was teasing ended up being the beauty guru getting glam with the one and only Naomi Campbell.

Yeah, now we get why she was so giddy about posting it.

Throughout the video, these two talk about their relationship with makeup and skincare, how many shoes Naomi owns, and paving the way for black women everywhere. And what’s even better–there’s a part 2 to this whole shindig over on Naomi’s channel!

Check out both parts down below to see these two do their makeup, talk about their careers, and so much more.

 

Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.