Fed Up: Princess Love Alleges Ray J Faked Argument To Party Privately With ESCORTS & Strippers!

Princess Elaborates On Ray J’s Alleged Vegas Infidelity

Princess Love and Ray J have been feuding publically for the last few days with even the threat of divorce floating around from Princess, and now we know what has her so pissed off. Last night, Princess alleged that Ray J was trying to be sly about starting an argument with her so he could cheat with escorts and strippers.

A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby, on the way and start an argument with you just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers. What’s in darkness, always comes to light. SMH.

Princess Love is currently very pregnant with Ray J’s baby and taking care of their daughter, Melody. Ray J has not responded directly to allegations of cheating in his hotel room, but he did make a video addressed to his wife where he’s begging to see their daughter.

This is interesting, considering Princess claimed he blocked her for a few days following their fallout…hit the flip.