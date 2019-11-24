Future Celebrates His Birthday With A Star Studded Party And A Community Giveback For Atlanta’s Seniors

Future Celebrates 36th Birthday With Famous Friends In Atlanta

Wednesday night in Atlanta, GA, Future celebrated his 36th birthday amongst family, friends, business partners, and fans. Doors opened at 10pm with guests being greeted with decor of an enchanted forest, with human sized bird nests, representing the home of the signature Eagle emblem of the label, Freebandz.

The venue marketed Future’s forthcoming project #ForeverorNever, with branded lighting, merchandise, and music available for preview. The DJ played Future classics, but the activated Experience Room, featured a preview of Future’s new single, Last Name, featuring Lil Durk (who was in attendance). Future has been teasing his forthcoming mixtape, #ForeverorNever that includes artists from his Freebandz roster like SuperNovaaa, Lil Wookie, Guap Tarantino, and Doe Boy to name a few.

Future released his promo for the project on instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Eee8Lg2A-/.

The Freebandz and Epic Records team was in attendance dressed in all white (for love & loyalty) and invited patrons wore all black providing a grown & sexy vibe for his birthday. Celebrities filled the building bringing together talents like Jacquees, Lil Uzi, Lil Durk, T.I. & Tiny, Lil Kim, Meek Mill, 2Chainz, DJ Clue, Mike Will Made-It, B.O.B., and industry execs such as Sylvia Rhone. It was an EPIC night, with the sponsor 1800 Tequila pouring signature drinks to honor Future’s special day as well as Lyft providing free rides.

Of course all the buzz on the blogs was about Lori Harvey being there…

In more news, Future’s foundation FreeWishes, held their Golden Wishes Gala November 16th, where Future honored local senior citizens. 750 seniors enjoyed a luscious Thanksgiving styled dinner in the spectacular setting of the Ocean’s Ballroom. FreeWishes Foundation co-founder, Stephanie Jester, and Future presented a surprise community service award to Emma Jean Boyd, Future’s grandmother. For more information on how to support or donate to Future’s FreeWishes Foundation email: info@freewishes.org.