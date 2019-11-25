F**k A Thug: Second Suspect Arrested In Disappearance Of Aniah Blanchard

Second Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping Aniah Blanchard, Stepdaughter Of UFC Fighter Walt Harris

Police have made a second arrest in the case of missing Alabama college student, Aniah Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

According to International Business Times reports, Brandon Hughes, who is the District Attorney in Lee County, on Friday confirmed that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher has been arrested and taken into custody by Auburn police on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Due to a gag order, no further information about Fisher’s arrest has been released.

Fisher’s arrest follows the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, more than two weeks ago. Yazeed became a person of interest after convenience store surveillance footage placed him at the same gas station where Blanchard was last seen. Auburn police testified in court that a witness reported seeing Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her own car. Yazeed submitted a DNA sample Wednesday.

Blanchard, 19, is a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, about 40 miles north of Auburn, AL. She’s been missing since Oc. 23 after las being seen at a convenience store in Auburn. Blanchard’s damaged car was found on Oct. 26 at an apartment complex. Police found blood in the vehicle that was tested and confirmed to be a match for Blanchard by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

This case is so terrifying. Can you imagine your daughter or friend — or really any of us — could be victimized on a simple run to a gas station. Awful. We hope these men are brought to justice if indeed they are responsible for Aniah’s disappearance.