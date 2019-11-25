Offset’s Baby Mama Accuses Rapper Of “Purposely” Dodging Her In Custody Case (Exclusive)

Nicole Algarin Sued Baby Daddy Offset Over Support Of Toddler Daughter

Offset’s baby mama has accused the Migos member of ducking and dodging her child support suit against him over their four-year-old daughter.

Nicole Algarin – aka Shya L’Amour – was in court Monday to tell the judge that her daughter’s dad was likely aware of her lawsuit but was “purposely evading service” in order not to have to go through with the case. She asked for a special investigator to find him and serve him with the lawsuit.

She argued that appointing a special process server will compel Offset to respond to the case and help move it forward.

The judge agreed, and the mom now has until early 2020 to track Offset down and serve him.

Algarin sued Offset last month to establish official child support and to legally name him as the child’s father. The mom said in court docs that Offset has only provided “limited financial support” for their little girl, and she wants him to step up support and have visitation.