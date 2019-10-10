Boo’d Up: Moneybagg Yo & His Queen Megan Thee Stallion Release Cake Clapping Visuals For “All Dat” [Video]

Money Bagg Yo & His Queen Meg Thee Stallion Release Steamy Visuals For “All Dat”

Since the top of 2019, people have been speculating that Megan The Stallion was boo’d up with Memphis native and Yo Gotti signee Moneybagg Yo. Now, the two are frequently seen together after making their relationship official recently. With both parties hustling to get their careers to the next level, it’s not hard to imagine their quality time together is probably pretty scarce.

Megan has been on the road non-stop, killing shows like Birthday Bash, Hot 97’s Summer Jam, and The BET Hip Hop Awards, all on top of releasing her latest smash hit with Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer.” As for her other half Moneybagg Yo, the rapper has been keeping busy in the studio, recording his forthcoming album and touring and collecting all his coins.

For two artists that are so popping right now, why wouldn’t they kill two birds with one stone and spend some quality time together while chasing the bag, too?

Now, Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for their first collaboration together to bless their fans and show off that undeniable chemistry.

Easlier this week, Moneybagg teased the collaboration, letting fans know that “All Dat” would be dropping on 10/10–and it’s finally here. Now, not only were we blessed with the record, but hip hop’s it couple was nice enough to drop the visual on top of it!

Get a taste of what these two are serving up together and check out the brand new visual for “All Dat” down below.

Are you feeling Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo together on the same song?!