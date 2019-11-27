“Black Love” Exclusive: Terry And Rebecca Crews Say 90 Day Sex Fast Recharged Their Relationship [VIDEO]

Terry Crews Talks About How Taking 90 Day Hiatus From Sex Helped His Marriage

Have you been watching “Black Love” on OWN? The season finale is this week… and we’ve got an exclusive clip! In the finale episode “Forever And Always” couples share life lessons and tools they have gained in their marriage. In the below clip, Terry and Rebecca Crews speak about their experience and growth during a 90-day sex fast that ultimately recharged their relationship. Terry has previously spoken openly about his recovery from porn addiction and the effects it had on his marriage. Through the elimination of sex, Terry and Rebecca focused on reforming their emotional intimacy between each other.

Check out the clip below:

Wow. It’s interesting that something like this brought them closer. Some marriages END because they’re not having ENOUGH sex. Would you ever take a step like this to sasve your marriage?

ABOUT “BLACK LOVE”:

“Black Love” highlights love stories from the Black community and answers the question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” The docu-series pulls back the curtain on the daily realities of marriage, and shares jaw-dropping, magical, and always true love stories. New episodes feature celebrity couples including Terry and Rebecca Crews, Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, David and Tamela Mann, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson as well as everyday couples from all walks of life.

Episode: Forever And Always airs Friday, November 29 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN