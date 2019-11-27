For Your Viewing Pleasure: Roddy Ricch Drops A Video For “Tip Toe” Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie [Video]

Roddy Ricch – “Tip Toe” Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

As Roddy Ricch gears up to drop his long-awaited debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, in December 6, he’s holding over fans by dropping a video for “Tip Toe” with some help from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

In the video, we see the Compton rapper walk through fire to run the trap house before being pulled over by cops with a lean-filled car.

Check out the visual for yourself down below: