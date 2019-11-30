In White Folks News: Wigless Singer Sia Surprised Shoppers With FREE Groceries, Acts Like Her Name Is “CiCi” [Video]

Sia Pays For Everyone’s Groceries At Wal-Mart

Here’s a little positivity from Sia to brighten up your Saturday.

The Australian singer, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, told grocery shoppers that her name was “CiCi,” and claimed she was there to pay her good fortune forward after winning the lottery, according to one Twitter user. The act of kindness happened in a Palm’s Spring, California Wal-Mart.

Here, you can see Sia hugging folks who likely have no idea she’s a world-renowned pop sensation who happened to leave her wig at home.

Sia told everyone in Wal-Mart her name was Cici and she won the lottery. Then she paid for everyone’s groceries. pic.twitter.com/VZ9LfLerV6 — Adam Schiff is a cop 🚨 (@notcapnamerica) November 28, 2019

Another woman actually recognized the singer and blew her spot up. She said the act of kindness had to be recognized. HOw sweet!

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Hopefully, this is a trend that millionaires pick up and they end up on OUR communities! Who’s next???