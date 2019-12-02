You Should Blow Your Rent Money On These Black Cyber Monday Deals

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Best (And Blackest) Cyber Monday Deals

By now, many of you have already blown all your money on Black Friday deals and RENT but, for those of you who haven’t, we compiled some amazing Cyber Monday deals from our fave Black businesses that will have you spending money that you know damn well you shouldn’t.

Hit the flip for the best (and blackest) Cyber Monday deals.

Support Black Colleges – 50%-70% off entire site

View this post on Instagram

Adult & Kid sizes restocked @____.mj.910____

A post shared by The Carter Brand (@thecarterbrand_) on

The Carter Brand – 30% off entire site

Reformed School – 15% off select items (and they rarely have sales)

My Filibo – 30% off entire site

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.