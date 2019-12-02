BlackInkCrewCHI: Peep The Super Trailer For The New Season Of The Windy City’s Finest Tattoo Team [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 6 Super Trailer
Black Ink Crew Chicago is coming back to a small screen this week and VH1 has dropped a Super Trailer off to whet your whistles for the brand new season.
As you know, a LOT of things have changed in Ryan Henry’s universe and now it’s time to deal with the aftermath.
Press play down below to check out what’s to come…
Will you be tuned in?
