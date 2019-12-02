Congrats! Chanel Iman Reveals The Sex Of Her Second Seed With Hubby Sterling Shepard
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Are Expecting Another Girl
Chanel Iman announced her pregnancy back in August, and now, she’s revealing the sex of her second baby with Sterling Shepard…..it’s a girl!
It all went down on Sunday, when the model revealed she is about to be a mommy of two baby girls with the New York Giants receiver.
“Blessed with another baby girl on the way,” Iman wrote under a photo from her baby shower, adorning her caption with two pink bows.
Not only did the couple celebrate their baby with a shower over the weekend, but Iman also turned 29 on Sunday. Her husband gifted the expecting mother with something money can’t buy, scoring a touchdown in the Giants’ game against the Packers.
“Cha Cha, that one’s for you, baby,” Shepard said in a video on the sidelines after the play. “It’s my baby’s birthday, I had to score.” Chanel reposted a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram, writing, “My Hubby always knows how to put a smile on my face 🙌🏾 I love you @sterlingshepard”
Congratulations to Chanel Iman and Sterling Sherpard on expecting their second baby girl. It’s clear that she’s joining a family full of a whole lotta love!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.