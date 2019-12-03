#LHHH: Apryl And Fizz Talk Marriage While Moniece Gets Disrespected (AGAIN) And Twitter DRAGS Them To Hell (AGAIN)
Fizz And Apryl Get Dragged Again
Fizz and Apryl just don’t get it, do they? The couple is once again on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood canoodling and acting like they have some relationship that is anyway desirable or a relationship goal. Instead, their relationship is built on pettiness, revenge and straight-up meanness. Apryl is being petty towards Omarion while Fizz is being a straight-up jerk to Moniece, who has been forthright in discussing her fights with mental health issues.
In this episode, Moniece talked about a near-breakdown that she experienced while Fizz didn’t seem to care much, stressing that he is ‘unbothered.”
Sir. You don’t get cool points for being “unbothered” about the mother of your children struggling.
While Fizz and Apryl are discussing marriage for the cameras…
the rest of Twitter is destroying them again. This relationship was never built on anything positive and the nastiness just keeps getting worse.
