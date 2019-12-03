Icons Only: Here’s What Happened When Janet Honored Rihanna At The Fashion Awards

- By Bossip Staff
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Backstage

Source: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

We see you, Rih!

Rihanna Posed With Janet & Blew Up Twitter

2019 is going out with a wig-snatching BANG thanks to Queen Rih who was honored (in the most legendary way ever) by OG Pop Goddess Janet Jackson at the star-studded Fashion Awards in London.

After monthssss of next-level power moves, it’s only right that Rih take home the prestigious Urban Luxe award for her Fenty brand’s success in sportswear while setting the tone for another game-changing year in high fashion.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Rihanna taking a pic with Janet on the flip.

