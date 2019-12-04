Westcoast Drama: Wack 100 Explains Why Blueface Didn’t Post Nipsey Hussle After His Passing [Video]

Wack 100 Explains Why Blueface Didn’t Post Nipsey Hussle After His Passing

Blueface has been making waves in the rap world with his offbeat rhyming and hit single “Thotiana” since the end of last year. The song landed him a deal with Cash Money records subdivision Cash Money West. Blueface was discovered by Cash Money West CEO Wack 100, or should we say Wack’s children. Blueface made a name online in local California by running an Instagram account “TheFadeRoom” posting fight videos and mixing in his music. Then he expanded it by showing up to high schools performing on top of his car in the parking lot. Those performances would go on to grab the attention of Wack’s children who would soon connect the two. Fast forward to now and the rest is history, Blueface is another artist who is Birdman’s forever (If you know you know).

While Blueface has been doing the usual press his manager has been interjecting in the interviews. Wack 100 has always been an outspoken voice in the hip-hop community and when you pair that with a hot artist it puts his voice on a more visible level. Wack100 has been front in center in almost all Blueface’s most viral videos getting at least a good 5 mins to get any and everything he wants off his chest.

Recently the pair stopped by Adam22’s “The No Jumper Podcast” for an open interview. In the interview, Wack 100 did most of the talking and answering as Blueface enjoyed a pack of sunflower seeds and Adam’s custom weed strain. Wack 100 went on to discuss his other client The Game and how he avoids paying out settlements and a slew of other Game-related topics. The one thing that Wack finally answered for the people was why Blueface never posted Nipsey Hussle after his passing earlier this year at the hand of gun violence.

Wack explained that their two respective neighborhoods in California had been at war for years. By Blueface not posting anything he was simply trying to keep the peace and not make things any worse.

He goes into further details, watch below.