RHOA Shade Files: Porsha Williams Calls Out ‘Amnesia Victim’ Eva Marcille, Again

Porsha Williams Calls Out “Amnesia Victim” Eva Marcille

Porsha Williams is sending some shade a “former friend’s” way. As previously reported RHOA coworkers/Dish Nation affiliates Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams are beefing over comments Eva made on TV this season.

Eva was seen blasting not only Porsha but Kenya Moore and calling them “nappy-headed little girls” behind their back.

“Porsha just had a baby and I tiptoed around her whole little feelings,” said Eva. “Come on now. B*** if you want me to go off…Porsha has enough bulls*** going on in her life. She can converse about that.” “She needs some business. And I can float her a lot of these blogs so she can mind that business. Porsha may want to stay all the way up out of my business. She still got her C-section healing and she over here worried about somebody else’s babies.”

The “nappy-headed” comment, in particular, offended Porsha and Kenya’s since called out Eva for not only that but for stating that she had a “late in life baby.”

Per the usual, all this beef has spilled onto social media and Eva reiterated on her Insta-Story that Kenya’s playing the victim. When that was reposted on the @TheRealHousewivesofAtlanta Instagram page, Porsha defended Kenya and hinted that she’ll settle the score with “amnesia victim” Eva during the RHOA reunion.

“Oh hush chile, you do the same thing! Y’all remember this lil hypocritical post at reunion cuz I guarantee she will forget it when she herself is playing miss #AmnesiaVictim”

This also comes after Porsha said on “Watch What Happens Live” that she has “a lot” to discuss with her RHOA coworker when the reunion cameras start rolling. Who knows when that will be—but it’ll surely be messy.

“I think I have definitely seen some backhanded things, I think there’s a lot to deal with at the reunion,” said Porsha. (2:46)

