Bae Of The Day: Mary J. Blige Is Getting Finer With Age And We Must Appreciate Her

Mary J. Blige Stays Fine

Did you see Mary J. Blige pulling up to the Knicks game in her auntie final boss uniform? Did you see the crispiness of her hat? Whatever the case, her recent vitality has the whole internet being reminded that she is still as fine as she has ever been.

We wanted to jog the rest of the net’s memory by bringing back pics of Mary’s best bae and body looks from recent memory.

You musta forgot Miss Mary is slaying.