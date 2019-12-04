Bae Of The Day: Mary J. Blige Is Getting Finer With Age And We Must Appreciate Her
Mary J. Blige Stays Fine
Did you see Mary J. Blige pulling up to the Knicks game in her auntie final boss uniform? Did you see the crispiness of her hat? Whatever the case, her recent vitality has the whole internet being reminded that she is still as fine as she has ever been.
We wanted to jog the rest of the net’s memory by bringing back pics of Mary’s best bae and body looks from recent memory.
You musta forgot Miss Mary is slaying.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Monday! Sometimes we have to celebrate ourselves. All your hard work, all your strengths, all the nights you cried and persevered through all the BS! No more dumbing ourselves down to please the world. Believe that God created a masterpiece when he created you. Let your laughter be heard and let your light shine even if you have to do it afraid. Celebrate your single self, celebrate your married self, celebrate your thick self, celebrate your thin self or whatever you have if your still alive celebrate you! It’s alright! 📸 @robertector
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.