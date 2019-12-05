Is It A Wrap? ‘Ringless’ Ray J Confirms Whether Or Not He & Princess Love Are Officially Over

Ray J Confirms Whether Or Not He & Princess Love Are Officially Over

After alllllll his marriage drama played out on social media, Ray J is finally issuing a response.

Ray stopped by The Wendy Williams show Wednesday to discuss his businesses and his new Christmas film ‘Dear Santa I need a Date’ which premieres December 8th. He also opened up about his relationship with Princess Love and set the record straight.

As previously reported an 8-months pregnant Princess alleged that Ray blocked her on social media and left her stranded with their daughter Melody in Las Vegas. The couple’s feud was reportedly spurned after Princess said she was unwilling to relocate from L.A. to Sin City. She later alleged that Ray was partying with escorts and strippers.

According to Ray, however, what Princess said is untrue—he did NOT leave her stranded.

“No, I would never,” he went on, “I love you Princess and again look it didn’t happen like that. I would never leave my baby and my wife. I would die first before I leave them.”

Ray went on to explain that Princess and Melody, “were at the hotel (in Vegas), and that’s what she considers stranded.” He also admitted that he was wrong and she was right and admitted that he did want to move to Vegas but he’s dropped it.

“Look, she’s right, I’m not even going to defend it. I was wrong.” He went on to say that the two fought over purchasing a new home. He explained that he, “wanted to stay (and live) in Vegas and she wanted to stay in LA as far as buying a house and stuff,” he also declared that he is “done with Vegas. I hate Vegas, I’m done – never again.”

Ray was also spotted at the airport his week without his wedding ring fueling rumors that he and Princess are indeed divorcing. He explained to Wendy however that he took his ring off while looking for lotion.

“My hands were ashy. I had to put some lotion on … when I got up to the gate, I didn’t have any lotion and boom, right there, they got the picture. When you’re black and you wash your hands after you go to the bathroom and you’re ashy.”

Oh, Ray….

So far Princess hasn’t responded to the interview, rumors are swirling that despite Ray’s reconciliation attempts she’s “strongly considering” divorcing him.

Watch the full interview below.



