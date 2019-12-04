ReadyToLove London’s Ladies Alexis & Devyne Bump Heads ‘You Would Get Dragged’ [Video]

Alexis & Devyne Bump Heads On OWN’s “Ready To Love”

OWN’s “Ready To Love” is down to the remaining eight men and women and tensions are high. After a cabin trip, the couples are drawing lines in the sand. Although sparks aren’t necessarily there, Reva’s still pursuing Mario while telling her “associate” Tondy that she should “watch out” for the man they’re mutually interested in. Ashima and Darrin seem to be back on track and Brent is leaving Devyne behind to chase after this season’s Lori Harvey adjacent IT girl, Alexis.

Now the ladies are speaking with nephew Tommy about their suitors and there’s tons of shade being thrown. Alexis who was previously pursued by Devyne’s boo London just couldn’t help but smugly remind Devyne that the couple is “rock solid” because she let London go.

That clearly pisses off Devyne and things get messy—FAST.

Devyne: “London, he and I are rock solid.”

Alexis: “You’re rock solid because I pulled out.”

Devyne: “Girl, bye.”

Alexis: “You would get dragged in this [censored].”

Devyne: “She don’t want [censored] from me.”

Alexis: “I want all of it.”

Oh bwooooooooooy. These two ladies usually keep it very classy so you KNOW it’s gotta be bad if they’re going tit for tat like this.



About Ready to Love:



Ready to Love, a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, Ready to Love highlights the men’s observations and experiences in the search for true love in Atlanta.

“Ready to Love” airs Saturdays at 10/9c.