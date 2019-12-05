Meet The Beautiful Actress Who Had Justin Timberlake Holding Her Hand And Apologizing For It

Who Is Alisha Wainright?

If you have been watching the incredible Netflix show Raising Dion then you are familiar with the beautiful, dynamic actress Alisha Wainright. She is now pretty much a household name for being in the middle of a marital spat between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The tabloids were scrambling when Timberlake was seen holding her hand.

Then he took to IG to apologize for his coziness.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.” “This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Now everyone is trying to figure out who the “mystery” woman is. Well, we got you covered with a few pics of Ms. Wainright that miiiiight explain why JT was shook.

Take a look…