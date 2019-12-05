Can We Cancel SOMEbody? Bhad Bhabie Is Getting Dragged By Her Mayo-Tipped Box Braids For Insulting Black Women

Get Bhad Bhabie Out Of Here

Bhad Bhabie is the patron saint of culture vultures. She was born out of a desire to pretend she is a black girl and get all kinds of money and fame from it. We still can’t believe she is actually freaking making it. She’s been eating at the cookout for far too damn long. Now it’s really time for her to go.

Bhabie has come under fire for her hair choices and how it appropriates black women hair and as we saw, she chose the opportunity to insult black women.

I’ll never forgive y’all for giving Bhad Bhabie clout… she literally just contradicted herself. pic.twitter.com/y8904nWp7w — Simone S. (@i_cannot_24) December 4, 2019

Everyone is f***ing fed up with her and rightfully so. Let’s get her the hell out of here.

***Update***

Bhad Bhabie says she’s quitting rap—maybe it worked?

“I’ mma keep it real, I’m not fit for this fame… I’m too real nobody can handle the truth and if being attacked for something I’ mma tell the the damn truth about it and y’all can’t handle that,” said Babie on her IG story. “I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two f*cks about this fame sh*t.” “I didn’t call Black women bald headed either that was in a whole different comment that was made about all the ppl who also had something to say about me there was multiple other races too even some white women were accusing me. And no I do not personally feel offended if Black women wears a straight wig[.] And I never even said that idk were tf y’all get some of this sh*t from like why would I b bothered by the way another girl decided to wear THEIR hair that shit aint got nothing to do with me as long as she feels she looks good. ”

