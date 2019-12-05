Truth Be Told: Ron Cephas Jones Reveals He Learned THIS About Tami Roman After She Played His Wife [VIDEO]

“Truth Be Told” Star Ron Cephas Jones Didn’t Know About Tami Roman’s Bonnet Chronicles Before She Played His Wife

Ron Cephas Jones and Tami Roman seem like kind of an odd couple right? But on “Truth Be Told” they make a really fitting motorcycle loving pair…

Ron Cephas Jones plays father to Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) on Apple TV’s new series “Truth Be Told” but sometimes he doles out tough love. He talked to BOSSIP about how having a daughter gave him insight. He also talked about working with Tami Roman who plays his wife and show creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman reveals why she was drawn to the true crime genre.

Here’s more about his character:

Leander “Shreve” Scoville played byRon Cephas Jones

Head of the East Bay Capstones Motorcycle Club and a devout Catholic, Poppy’s father Shreve wields considerable influence both at home and in the community.