Meet The New Cast Member Of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” Jennaske (Exclusive)

Queens Artist Set To Make Reality TV Debut On LHHNY Next Month

She’s set to share the screen with reality TV vets like Yandy Smith-Harris, Kimbella James and Jim Jones on “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

And Jennaske said she’s ready for the spotlight after humble showbiz beginning as a dancer and choreographer at a local strip club.

“I know it comes with many things, but I want it to be a platform,” Jennaske told BOSSIP of her foray onto “Love & Hip: Hop.”

The rapper and social media star grew up in a strict single-parent household in the Queens, NY neighborhood of Cambria Heights. Jennaske said even though she technically wasn’t allowed to go out after school, she started making a name for herself as a choreographer at a local strip club.

And Jennaske said it was rapper Desiigner who gave her a big break when noticed her at the club and asked her to join him on stage to perform. She said she spent a few months as Desiigner’s dancer, and then began working with other celebrity clients like Remy Ma, Mr. Vegas and Rotimi.

“I just wanted to perfect my dancing, perfect my craft, so I drifted off from school,” Jennaske told us. “I’d found something I was passionate about.”

It was in the midst of her dance career that she discovered another passion – rapping.

“One day I was in the studio,” Jennaske recalled. “I heard the beat and I thought, ‘I can do this.’”

Performing in clubs almost every night soon took its toll; she said he dropped out of high school and her relationship with her strict mother deteriorated. However, the 22-year-old says her grind was all worth it and hopes that viewers connect with her.

“I’m always going to be myself and because it took me longer to get here,” she said. “I’m humbled and excited for what’s to come.”