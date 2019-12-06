They Hit It First: A History Of Baddies Ray J Has (Allegedly) Dated…And Done Other Things With

- By Bossip Staff
A History Of Ray J’s Relationships

Ray J has been in the game for a while now, being a star for the entirety of the 21st century. Throughout that whole time, he has been attached to one woman or another. Of course, we know him from sex tapes and reality shows but there are plenty of women in between.

Now he is in the middle of a crazy relationship debacle with his wife Princess Love. How did we get here?

Take a look at the history of baes…

Kim Kardashian – Let’s get this one out of the way. Ray J became a household name across America for starring in a sex tape with one Kim Kardashian.

Pamela Anderson – They were seen canoodling a bit in 2007 and rumors flew that they had some fling.

Lil Kim – They had a 2001 song together but were allegedly dating briefly in 2007

I don't know why I used to always love wearing these random things on my head. I think because it reminds me a lot of the holy women back in ancient times or back in Jesus' day!

Tila Tequila – She claimed in 2009 that they were dating, combining two worlds of reality dating stars

Karrine Steffans – He admitted to being with her when he was young

Cocktail – She won the first season of For Love Of Ray J and they dated briefly before he needed a season 2

    Olivia Alvarez – They were quite the couple back in the day

    Mia Milano – She dated Ray J and led to engagement rumors

    Moniece

    Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

    Moniece Slaughter – She admitted that she and Ray J had a little fling that lead to some bad blood

    Teairra Mari – She dated Ray J and was a central Love & Hip-Hop storyline

    Draya Michele

    Source: FreddyO.com / Freddyo

    Draya Michele – Ray J “hinted” at a fling but nothing is proven

    Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 29, 2018

    Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

    Princess Love – This is his current wife…for now. They have battled in-law drama and cheating accusations and are holding on by a thread it seems.

