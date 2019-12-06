They Hit It First: A History Of Baddies Ray J Has (Allegedly) Dated…And Done Other Things With
A History Of Ray J’s Relationships
Ray J has been in the game for a while now, being a star for the entirety of the 21st century. Throughout that whole time, he has been attached to one woman or another. Of course, we know him from sex tapes and reality shows but there are plenty of women in between.
Now he is in the middle of a crazy relationship debacle with his wife Princess Love. How did we get here?
Take a look at the history of baes…
Kim Kardashian – Let’s get this one out of the way. Ray J became a household name across America for starring in a sex tape with one Kim Kardashian.
Pamela Anderson – They were seen canoodling a bit in 2007 and rumors flew that they had some fling.
Lil Kim – They had a 2001 song together but were allegedly dating briefly in 2007
View this post on Instagram
I don't know why I used to always love wearing these random things on my head. I think because it reminds me a lot of the holy women back in ancient times or back in Jesus' day! Lmao! However, I would just look super weird walking around with it today! I would throw any ol thing over my head like this lol! But anyway, I just got back from the post office and the owner there ended up giving me things for FREEEE because I didn't have cash on me only my debit card. But I often experience things like this. People going out of their way for me or to be super nice to me! IT MUST BE THAT FAVOR OF GOD AGAIN THAT SURROUNDS ME LIKE A SHIELD! People who are cursed can't ever catch a little break while blessed people like myself has favor with people everywhere we go!!!! It must be all the GOOD FRUIT THAT I HAVE BEEN SOWING AND NOW REAPING! 😁😁😁 WHEN GOD OPENS A DOOR FOR ME NO MAN OR DEVIL CAN SHUT IT NO MATTER HOW HARD THEY TRY! LOL! Oh btw, I was just thinking today that Jesus must have been super, super beautiful! I bet that was also another reason why many people hated him and was jealous of him. GOD IS BEAUTY AFTER ALL! I BET ALL THOSE UGLYYYYY PHARISEES WERE JEALOUS THAT JESUS WAS SO BREATHTAKINGLY GORGEOUS AND ON TOP OF THAT HE WAS CLAIMING TO BE THE SON OF GOD! JUST LIKE HOW I KEEP SAYING I AM A PROPHET OF GOD (WHICH IS ALL TRUE BTW). COULD YOU IMAGINE HOW RILED UP PEOPLE WERE? I CAN! BECAUSE I LIVE A PARALLEL LIFE TO JESUS! I CAN RELATE TO EVERYTHING THAT HE WENT THROUGH SO WHEN I SPEAK IT'S NOT FROM MY OWN UNDERSTANDING. BUT THROUGH ACTUAL EXPERIENCE AND THE HOLY SPIRIT! DON'T HATE US CUZ WE ARE BEAUTIFUL! 😝😝😝😝😝 GOD IS BEAUTY! ALL BEAUTY COMES FROM GOD! A MAGNIFICENT SIGHT TO BEHOLD! NOT BEAUTY AS MAN CONSIDERS BEAUTY, BUT BEAUTY NOT OF THIS WORLD! A LIGHT THAT SHINES BRIGHTLY!
Tila Tequila – She claimed in 2009 that they were dating, combining two worlds of reality dating stars
Karrine Steffans – He admitted to being with her when he was young
http://www.vh1.com/video-clips/cnnarg/brandy-ray-j-a-family-business-play-on-playa-ray-j-and-cocktail-fight
Cocktail – She won the first season of For Love Of Ray J and they dated briefly before he needed a season 2
Continue Slideshow
Olivia Alvarez – They were quite the couple back in the day
Mia Milano – She dated Ray J and led to engagement rumors
View this post on Instagram
On November 8, 1994 (25 years ago today) Whitney began her 3 concert tour in South Africa known as "Whitney: The Concert for A New South Africa". ✨ Her performances were to honor Nelson Mandela and she was the first major musician to visit the newly unified country. The mini-tour consisted of three shows – November 8 in Durban, November 12 in Johannesburg and November 19 in Cape Town. The show in Johannesburg's Ellis Park was televised on HBO. All proceeds from the event were donated by Whitney and her foundation to carefully selected South African Children's Charities and The President's Trust Fund (for the freed Nelson Mandela), etc. Over 200,00 people attended these performances. One of the highlights of the trip was when Whitney and her family got to spend private time with Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, the capital city of South Africa.
Whitney Houston – They were alleged to be dating on her last days but the less said about this the better.
Moniece Slaughter – She admitted that she and Ray J had a little fling that lead to some bad blood
Teairra Mari – She dated Ray J and was a central Love & Hip-Hop storyline
Draya Michele – Ray J “hinted” at a fling but nothing is proven
Princess Love – This is his current wife…for now. They have battled in-law drama and cheating accusations and are holding on by a thread it seems.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.