They Hit It First: A History Of Baddies Ray J Has (Allegedly) Dated…And Done Other Things With

A History Of Ray J’s Relationships

Ray J has been in the game for a while now, being a star for the entirety of the 21st century. Throughout that whole time, he has been attached to one woman or another. Of course, we know him from sex tapes and reality shows but there are plenty of women in between.

Now he is in the middle of a crazy relationship debacle with his wife Princess Love. How did we get here?

Take a look at the history of baes…