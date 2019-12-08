Random Ridiculousness: Woman Reportedly Stung Multiple Times By A Scorpion On A United Airlines Flight

- By Bossip Staff
Close-Up Of Scorpion On Wood

Source: Giorgos Vegglis / EyeEm / Getty

A Woman Gets Stung By A Scorpion Mid-Flight

According to USA Today,  a woman on a United Airlines flight experienced something worse than turbulence; a scorpion sting.

The passenger reportedly noticed the scorpion immediately after being stung several times and it happened to fall from her pant leg.

A United Airlines spokesperson talked about the indecent:

“After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance.”

When the flight coming from San Fransisco landed in Atlanta, a medical professional met them at the gate to assist the passenger. This isn’t the first time that a scorpion has made its way onto a flight. This is at least the third occurrence of the animal causing a disturbance on a plane in 2019.

Stay woke then traveling, you never know what’s lurking.

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.