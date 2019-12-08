Random Ridiculousness: Woman Reportedly Stung Multiple Times By A Scorpion On A United Airlines Flight

A Woman Gets Stung By A Scorpion Mid-Flight

According to USA Today, a woman on a United Airlines flight experienced something worse than turbulence; a scorpion sting.

The passenger reportedly noticed the scorpion immediately after being stung several times and it happened to fall from her pant leg.

A United Airlines spokesperson talked about the indecent:

“After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance.”

When the flight coming from San Fransisco landed in Atlanta, a medical professional met them at the gate to assist the passenger. This isn’t the first time that a scorpion has made its way onto a flight. This is at least the third occurrence of the animal causing a disturbance on a plane in 2019.

Stay woke then traveling, you never know what’s lurking.