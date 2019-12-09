Meet The Soulful Soccer Mom Serving Viral Teena Marie Vocals On The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

White Woman Gives Viral Vocal Performance Of Mariah Carey Song

 

 

So, it’s holiday season and the jingle bells are not the only thing ringing! Maureen  Murphy, a vocalist and voice coach from Nashville, has sent us HOME with her rendition of the Mariah Carey classic “Anytime You Need A Friend”. Singing alongside two younger caucasian persuasion vocalists, Ms. Maureen has the soul of an elder auntie who ALWAYS makes the best Mac’N Cheese! Check out a few more videos by hitting the flip!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Did You Know, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.