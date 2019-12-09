Meet The Soulful Soccer Mom Serving Viral Teena Marie Vocals On The Gram
White Woman Gives Viral Vocal Performance Of Mariah Carey Song
"Anytime You Need a Friend"
So, it’s holiday season and the jingle bells are not the only thing ringing! Maureen Murphy, a vocalist and voice coach from Nashville, has sent us HOME with her rendition of the Mariah Carey classic “Anytime You Need A Friend”. Singing alongside two younger caucasian persuasion vocalists, Ms. Maureen has the soul of an elder auntie who ALWAYS makes the best Mac’N Cheese! Check out a few more videos by hitting the flip!
Come see us November 4 @thebasementnash 7pm
