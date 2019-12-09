Congratulations! Cassie & Alex Welcome A Baby Girl, Frankie Fine

Cassie & Alex Fine Welcome A Baby Girl

Cassie and her husband are officially proud parents. TMZ reports that Cassie and Alex Fine welcomed a daughter, Frankie Fine, on Friday at an L.A. hospital. Their bouncing baby girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and is just over 21 inches long.

As previously reported Alex and Cassie wed in September in front of 14 family members and friends after Alex proposed with help from the Compton Cowboys.

She told VOGUE that they worked with event planner Melissa Andre to coordinate everything in just two weeks.

"Melissa was a magician with the planning," Cassie says. "Being that I was seven months pregnant, it wasn't easy finding a dress in such a short time frame, so I worked with my stylists and friends Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash to create a custom look with our tailor Arturo and his daughter Christina from Rancho Tailors." A few days after picking the wedding date, Cassie spent a week and a half getting the dress made. "I spent one afternoon with Deo and Marni going through inspiration and during that time we settled on a silhouette and fabrication," she explains. She wanted the dress to feel romantic but comfortable for what she describes as her "intimate backyard wedding." They did billowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves for romance and a high slit for movement. "When it came to this moment in my life, I knew that [it was] the easier the better for me," she says. "We chose to create the lace veil to give it a touch of the classic." She then paired it all with Jimmy Choo shoes and simple studs. The groom wore Musika styled by Paris Libby, while all of the male guests were in black tuxes and the women were asked to wear cream."

Congrats to the happy new parents!