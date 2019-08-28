Lovebirds Cassie And Alex Fine Have License To Matrimony-dom Already… Will Wed Within Weeks!
Cassie Ventura And Alex Fine Obtained Marriage License Last Week!
Cassie’s wasting no time becoming Mrs. Fine — just a day after the singer/model revealed her baby daddy’s romantic proposal video, TMZ reports the couple already have their marriage license.
Sources close to TMZ say the pair got their paperwork last week and plans are well underway for a wedding. California marriage licenses require couples to wed within 90 days — so Cassie will go from Ventura to Fine in a matter of months at max!
Amazing how what some folks drag their feet at, others can’t wait for their opportunity to seize the day! It’s been a big week for Cassie, who revealed her baby bump on her 33rd birthday this Monday.
She’s since shared quite a few more snaps. Hit the flip to see them.
Fertile Earth Day, but make it fashion. Are you feelin’ the black and white?
We love this silhouetted shot of the proposal, especially with the purple sky in the back. Could they have planned a better photo? We don’t think so.
We love Christina Milian’s comment on this one:
You’re new last name is about to make a perfect fit! I beeen calling you Cassie Fine since the day you hit the screen. 😩
Cassie Fine definitely has the right ring to it. Congratulations Cassie and Alex. We’re wishing you a very blissful matrimony-dom.
