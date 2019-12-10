More Info: Juice Wrld Allegedly Swallowed Dozens Of Percocet Pills During FBI Search

Juice Wrld Allegedly Swallowed Dozens Of Percocet Pill During FBI Search

As more information comes out surrounding the death of 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld, things are just getting progressively more upsetting.

According to reports from TMZ, the Chicago native allegedly swallowed multiple Percocets prior to his death in an effort to hide the pills from the police. Thus causing his seizure at the airport which reportedly led him to go into cardiac arrest. Law enforcement sources informed the publication that the pilot flying the rapper’s plane alerted authorities on the ground that the rapper and his team were traveling with guns. Once they landed, FBI and FAA agents were all waiting for Juice WRLD and his team and went on the place to search through their belongings.

This search is what allegedly prompted the 21-year-old to swallow all of the Percocet pills he had with him in hopes to hide them from the authorities. People close to the situation claim to have seen Juice WRLD take the pills, saying that they could have contributed to his possible overdose.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the rapper began convulsing during the search, and then, went into cardiac arrest. The officers ended up giving him Narcan after he began convulsing in an effort to counteract the Percocets, which did bring him to consciousness–but unfortunately, he was still incoherent.

Police also found three guns in the entourage’s possession, and though all of the weapons (two 9mm pistols and a .40 caliber pistol) were registered, they still led to the arrest of Juice WRLD’s two bodyguards–though they have already been released. Along with the firearms, authorities also discovered a whopping 70 pounds of marijuana in the passengers’ luggage and six bottles of codeine cough syrup. Both bodyguards ended up being charged with misdemeanors over the weapons.

As of now, Juice Wrld’s cause of death still has not been confirmed. An autopsy was performed on Monday, but additional testing will still be needed to solidify his cause of death. Paramedics reportedly spent nearly 40 minutes trying to stabilize the rapper, but he was eventually transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m.