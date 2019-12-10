Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To Lyrica & A1’s Insufferably Toxic Feud At The #LHHReunion…

Nasty Fight Pops Off Between Lyrica & A1 During #LHHReunion

Last night’s “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird Reunion” show featured one of the longest and nastiest arguments between producer A1 and estranged wife Lyrica Anderson, involving their mothers. Fans suffered from secondhand embarrassment as the couple and their moms threw nasty shots at each other for almost 20 minutes!

The conversation was at its calmest before things popped off, you can see that clip below.

“I did not cheat on you after we renewed our vows…” 👀 Things get tense when A1 + Lyrica attempt to get some clarity on where their relationship went wrong. Don't miss PART ONE of the #LHHReunion TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1! 🎥 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/dzL0XeO2iK — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) December 9, 2019

This scene escalated into the mothers nearly TUSSLING on stage and A1 belittling Lyrica’s mother for about 5 minutes. A1 also refused to apologize for dragging his wife and being a cheater, saying he didn’t “owe anyone anything”. It was just bad overall. Fans were so fed up, they’re calling for Lyrica and A1 to just fille divorce papers!

