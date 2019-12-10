Hindsight Is 20/20: Peter Gunz Shares Regrets & Unedited Life With 10 Kids After Reality Shows [Video]

Unveiled: Peter Gunz

After his reality show spotlight has simmered, Peter Gunz has been facing the consequences of his infidelities as a father of 10. In a new vlog got VH1, the uptown rapper updates folks on his life today after ruining two relationships simultaneously. Tara, his ex-GF still lives in NYC and Amina is with his 2 kids in Los Angeles.

Peter does reveal that he’s dating and so is Amina. We guess Tara is focused on her career. Hit play to see more of what Peter touches on in his vlog.