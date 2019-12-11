Grumpy Old Men: Twitter Is FED UP With Nick Cannon, Eminem And 50 Cent’s Geriatric Finger Gun Feud
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9
❯
❮
Nick Cannon Vs. 50 Cent And Eminem
You know what the rap game needs? A feud from a bunch of rappers people either A) never cared about and B) haven’t cared about in a very long time. That’s exactly what’s going on as Eminem and Nick Cannon, for some reason, have reignited a feud we absolutely forgot ever existed.
It all goes back to Eminem dissing Mariah back in the day and Nick defending her. How did this get rekindled in 2019? We don’t really care. Now 50 Cent has joined it. Obie Trice joined in. Papa Dock and Lotto are somewhere fighting over this, too.
Meanwhile the rest of us just want these dudes to go off somewhere and sit down.
Peep the demands for them to chill and alllll the jokes that are flying.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.