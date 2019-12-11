Grumpy Old Men: Twitter Is FED UP With Nick Cannon, Eminem And 50 Cent’s Geriatric Finger Gun Feud

Nick Cannon Vs. 50 Cent And Eminem

You know what the rap game needs? A feud from a bunch of rappers people either A) never cared about and B) haven’t cared about in a very long time. That’s exactly what’s going on as Eminem and Nick Cannon, for some reason, have reignited a feud we absolutely forgot ever existed.

It all goes back to Eminem dissing Mariah back in the day and Nick defending her. How did this get rekindled in 2019? We don’t really care. Now 50 Cent has joined it. Obie Trice joined in. Papa Dock and Lotto are somewhere fighting over this, too.

I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him man. 😠hey Nick that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK! #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/p8qqF4uKKf — 50cent (@50cent) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile the rest of us just want these dudes to go off somewhere and sit down.

Nick Cannon, MGK, and Eminem’s mom playing their diss tracks in the afterlife #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/0lBSXJ6pMo — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) December 10, 2019

Peep the demands for them to chill and alllll the jokes that are flying.