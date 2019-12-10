Keep It A Buck: Jordyn Woods Takes A Polygraph Test To Get To The Bottom Of Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods is still dragging the tired storyline of alleged canoodling with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The former Kardashian whisperer returned to Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk to sit for a lie detector test that she hopes will clear her good name going forward.

It seems strange to bring up this story now when people appear to be over it and several other scandals have supplanted it in the messy media news cycle.

Press play on the clip below to see what happens…

You satisfied?