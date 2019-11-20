“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Will Laura Govan’s Father FINALLY Admit His Mistakes? [VIDEO]

Will Laura And Her Dad Heal Their Relationship?

Get the tissues ready. This season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” has been a tough one — Laura Govan has been openly braving her survival story after being raped by a relative during childhood and feeling that her father never took her allegations seriously. A new episode airs Friday but we’ve got an exclusive clip for you right now. Do you think the weeks of therapy has been successful? Will Laura finally get an apology and forgive her father? Watch the clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

A trip down memory lane has the families face their traumatic childhoods. Surprise guests cause old traumas to resurface. Corey continues to dismiss Eden’s feelings and Aaron admits he should’ve gotten emancipated as a teen.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “CYCLING THROUGH THE PAST” – Airs Friday, November 22nd at 10/9C on WeTV