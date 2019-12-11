Mo’ Money: Tyler, The Creator’s Iced Out IGOR Chain Reportedly Costs Almost $300K

Tyler, The Creator’s Iced Out IGOR Chain Reportedly Costs Almost $300K

Tyler, The Creator isn’t exactly known for being one of the more flashy rappers in the game, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t enjoy a nice piece of jewelry every now and then.

His latest album, IGOR, really seems to be one of his proudest projects to date and an era that he wants to seriously soak up–and we don’t blame him. The blond bowl-cut wig has quickly become synonymous with the California native, and with this new chain, it’s only going to have a stronger association with Tyler and his brand.

On Tuesday night, famous jeweler Ben Baller took to Instagram to show off an absolutely incredible chain that he custom-designed for Tyler, the Creator. As you could probably guess, the piece was made to resemble the rapper’s alter-ego IGOR, boasting that same blond wig and sunglasses that the Odd Future founder is known to rock at his shows.

To make things even more special, Ben makes a point of drawing attention to the fact that he has to be really good friends with somebody in order to say yes to making them a custom piece.

“You can’t just book me to make you a piece. Out of 100 people who ask, I say NO 100 times. I have to super f*** with you to get down on a piece in this day. T has never got a piece from anyone else.” Baller captioned a series of photos and a video of the IGOR chain. “This is my last piece of 2019. My last piece of this decade. So I knew I had to f***ing crush it. I’m not even gonna get into specifics. Just know it’s heavy as f***. Made out of 18K gold and has a lot of cognac, chocolate, blue, black and white diamonds.”

According to reports from TMZ, the chain costs a whopping $275,000! That’s some serious real estate to have hanging around your neck.